TrueUSD Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $160.51 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,308,462,085 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

