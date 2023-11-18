Uniswap Price Tops $5.04 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $127.97 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.04 or 0.00013811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00191021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.93528338 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 856 active market(s) with $168,820,095.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.