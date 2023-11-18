UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $4.07 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and $558,134.03 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00011124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00191000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,498,356 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,499,241.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.06082695 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $469,678.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.