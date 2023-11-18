Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $40,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 1,406,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,174. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.