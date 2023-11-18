Velas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 55.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $39.88 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,523,976,107 coins and its circulating supply is 2,523,976,106 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.