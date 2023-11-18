Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,512.30

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.24 million and $15,512.30 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,565.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00191000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.32 or 0.00621676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00438493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00128458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,100,772 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

