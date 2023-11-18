Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.56. 7,238,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.12. The firm has a market cap of $464.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $250.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.