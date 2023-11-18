Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $190.14 million and approximately $23.36 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $6.77 or 0.00018516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,553.29 or 1.00024427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004321 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 5.88643551 USD and is down -11.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $21,204,711.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.