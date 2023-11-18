WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LKQ by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,541. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

