WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $996,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 75,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PPLT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. 41,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,542. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.