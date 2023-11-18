WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.