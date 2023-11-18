WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0644

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $49.24 million and $34,156.08 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00190826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013800 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002713 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars.

