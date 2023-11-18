Wirtual Price Up 8.4% This Week (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $114.93 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wirtual has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars.

