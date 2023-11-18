Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,340.43

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $23,340.43 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,100,081,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,100,016,108 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02779548 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27,673.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

