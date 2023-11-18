Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $233,382.22 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,562,400,522 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,562,400,522.425827 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06129877 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $831,116.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

