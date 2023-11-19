0x Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $102.27 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $332.77 million and $102.27 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

