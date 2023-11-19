aelf Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131.38 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $399.84 million and $131.38 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001746 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001823 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000842 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,072,885 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

