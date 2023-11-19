Aergo (AERGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.81 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $73.81 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

