Analyzing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and HKN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.68 $96.67 million $0.86 13.40 HKN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HKN.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 1 4 0 2.50 HKN 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Energy and HKN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 49.02%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than HKN.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HKN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and HKN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 0.87% 17.35% 3.35% HKN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crescent Energy beats HKN on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About HKN

HKN, Inc. operates as an independent energy company. The company owns an oilfield emulsion breaking technology that purifies oilfield emulsions by breaking and separating the emulsions into oil, water, and solids. It also holds non-operated oil and gas leases and mineral interests in properties located in the Bakken and Niobrara shale oil plays; and rights to acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

