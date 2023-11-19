Analyzing NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) & NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) and NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NCR and NCR Voyix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NCR alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR 0 2 2 0 2.50 NCR Voyix 0 0 2 0 3.00

NCR currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. NCR Voyix has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.42%. Given NCR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NCR is more favorable than NCR Voyix.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

NCR has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCR Voyix has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NCR and NCR Voyix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR $7.84 billion 0.00 $60.00 million $0.46 N/A NCR Voyix $7.84 billion 0.28 $60.00 million ($0.91) -17.32

NCR Voyix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of NCR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of NCR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NCR and NCR Voyix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR 1.03% 25.41% 3.29% NCR Voyix -1.42% 24.31% 3.02%

Summary

NCR beats NCR Voyix on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCR

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers. The company also provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the hospitality industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. It also offers cloud-based and cloud-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and hospitality-oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. Additionally, the company provides managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients, as well as professional, field, and remote services for network technologies. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. NCR Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers. The company also provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the hospitality industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. It also offers cloud-based and cloud-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and hospitality-oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. Additionally, the company provides managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients, as well as professional, field, and remote services for network technologies. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. NCR Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.