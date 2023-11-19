ARAW (ARAW) Trading 75.9% Lower This Week

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. ARAW has a total market cap of $39,432.48 and approximately $175.20 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARAW has traded 75.9% lower against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject.

ARAW Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.00001961 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

