Ark Price Hits $1.57 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00004237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $277.56 million and approximately $61.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002302 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001933 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001741 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003061 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,022,226 coins and its circulating supply is 177,021,210 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

