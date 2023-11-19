Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS.

Atkore Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ATKR traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atkore has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $42,940,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 987.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 378.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 103,161 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

