ATOR Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.71 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004406 BTC on major exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $142.15 million and $8.71 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,177,435 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 86,987,791.306 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.86077908 USD and is up 22.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5,170,971.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

