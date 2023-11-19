Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $8.07 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.71 or 0.00060830 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $8.07 billion and approximately $774.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,973,632 coins and its circulating supply is 355,597,452 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

