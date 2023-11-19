Avalanche Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.57 or 0.00058978 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and approximately $628.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,978,112 coins and its circulating supply is 355,601,932 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

