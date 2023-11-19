Bancor (BNT) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $105.17 million and approximately $14.59 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 46.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,009.43 or 0.99998297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,656,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

