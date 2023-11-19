Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.36 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $299.43 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,972.35 or 0.05387472 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00059080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00025072 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,411,009 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,671,009 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

