Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 14th

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Bentley Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $58,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,170.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 949,869 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after acquiring an additional 495,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 286.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 325,191 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

