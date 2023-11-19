BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $37,235.60 or 1.00024170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $462.42 million and $539,568.80 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 36,603.12242626 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $519,563.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

