Bitcoin Cash Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $228.60 or 0.00618917 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.47 billion and $113.49 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,934.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00129366 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024407 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,563,369 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.