Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 11% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $41,017.07 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00140077 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041136 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00025112 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002705 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

