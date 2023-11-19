BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0001

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $900,344.59 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,579.81 or 1.00026304 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011451 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004296 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,024,888,529 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00006463 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $902,121.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

