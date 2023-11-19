BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $463.65 million and $17.99 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001937 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001765 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003035 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002521 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
