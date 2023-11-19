BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.92 EPS.

BJ stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

