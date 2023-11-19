BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $245.48 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $245.48 or 0.00664634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.24 billion and $585.43 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,700,522 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,700,614.3433258. The last known price of BNB is 244.3098929 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1768 active market(s) with $660,450,022.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

