Bone ShibaSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.25 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $148.15 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

