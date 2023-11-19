Business Platform Tomato Coin Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $350,539.59 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

