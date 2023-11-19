Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.55 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $189.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,750,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 6,178,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,090 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $10,925,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

