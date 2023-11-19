Cartesi Market Capitalization Achieves $114.11 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $114.11 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,808,480 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

