Celestia Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $950.58 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Celestia has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00018184 BTC on popular exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $950.58 million and approximately $273.60 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celestia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,528 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 141,043,527.75 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 7.07958509 USD and is up 9.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $405,120,509.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.