Cheelee Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $203.84 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $203.84 million and $4.49 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for about $10.54 or 0.00028281 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cheelee has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 10.46556726 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,772,828.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

