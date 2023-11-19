Comparing Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.37 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.23 Digerati Technologies $24.15 million 0.26 -$8.01 million ($0.07) -0.56

Analyst Recommendations

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 332.41%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% Digerati Technologies -32.10% N/A -34.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Digerati Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.