Conflux Hits Market Capitalization of $540.07 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $540.07 million and approximately $25.70 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,877.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00190371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.28 or 0.00619019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00442610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00129283 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,456,788,620 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,456,612,703.541929 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15438381 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $30,810,375.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

