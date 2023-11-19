Contrasting CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) and FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CubeSmart and FIBRA Macquarie México, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 7 2 0 2.22 FIBRA Macquarie México 0 0 0 0 N/A

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $44.90, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than FIBRA Macquarie México.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $1.01 billion 8.70 $291.26 million $1.67 23.38 FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A $0.65 2.48

This table compares CubeSmart and FIBRA Macquarie México’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Macquarie México. FIBRA Macquarie México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and FIBRA Macquarie México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 36.32% 13.45% 6.05% FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of FIBRA Macquarie México shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CubeSmart beats FIBRA Macquarie México on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie's portfolio consists of 238 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of June 30, 2023. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture.

