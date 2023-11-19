Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Announces Dividend of $0.68

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6814 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.3 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

