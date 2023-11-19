Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $16.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00061017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

