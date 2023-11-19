CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $31,316.63 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

