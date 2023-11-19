DataHighway Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.64 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $51,529.42 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.12061687 USD and is down -9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,400.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.