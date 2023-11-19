Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Tops $237.17 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $15.15 or 0.00041434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $237.17 million and $1.22 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00140496 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002702 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,650,069 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

